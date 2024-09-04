Original Invitation to the Wedding of the Lev Simcha. Warsaw, 1915

The original wedding invitation of the marriage of the Admor Rabbi Simcha Bunim Alter of Gur to his cousin, the kallah Yuta Henna Alter. The wedding celebration took place in Warsaw on Rosh Chodesh Elul, 5675 (1915).

The invitation was sent jointly by both mechutanim, the Admor Imrei Emes of Gur, father of the chosson, and his brother Rabbi Nechemia Alter, father of the kallah, both sons of the Sfas Emes.

This invitation has special historic significance as Chassidim of that era were not invited to attend the wedding which took place at height of World War One when it was unfeasible to host large-scale festivities.

This invitation thus bears the inscription, “We call to all our beloved to rejoice with us in our celebration, and although the times do not allow us to celebrate together in one place…we ask you to show us a sign of friendship by taking part in our celebration, by celebrating together upon the wedding night in your homes, and in your places of gathering, and in this way, our joys shall unite as the hearts are close to one another.

And may the merits of the Kedoshim in the land, the ancestors of the couple, the Admorim of Kotzk, Gur and Radzmin zy”l shall safeguard the couple and all who rejoice with them in their simchah.”







The Lev Simcha, the Admor Rabbi Simcha Bunim Alter of Gur (1898-1992) was betrothed on Rosh Chodesh Nissan, 5671 (1911), approximately three weeks before his bar mitzvah. His marriage took place four years later on Rosh Chodesh Elul, 5675 (1915).

Warsaw, 1915. Page Size: 12×20 cm.

Condition: Good.



