A Gemara Daf written on parchment in French- Ashkenazi script from the 13th century - an accurate and important version.

Emotional Historical Talmudic Item, Full of Ancient Glory - Remnant of a Gemara from France from the Era of the Balei Tosfos!!





An ancient and moving remnant of a Gemara Daf from Masechet Yevamot, from the times of the Rishonim, of which very few have survived!





A Gemara page from 800 years ago which was used by torah learners in the Yeshivos and Batei Medrash of France, perhaps in the yeshivot of the early Baalei Tosfos, descendants of the holy Rashi, whose main residence was in France.





Large sheet (22.5X35.5 cm) – from Tractate Yevamot Chapter 6, corresponding to pages 56a-60a in printed editions.





The script style is similar to that of a manuscript Torah and Five Megillot, Haftarot and Job, written in 1300 in the city of "Plani" (see: Collections of Hebrew Writings from the Middle Ages, Volume 3, No. 34)





The manuscript contains a version with significant changes from the text found in print, indicating the importance of this manuscript.





This historical monument survived the burnings of the Talmud, the expulsion of Jews from France, the persecutions, hardships, and various tribulations until our days!





Manuscript on parchment, France 13th century. Maximum size: 22.5X35.5 cm.

A sheet of parchment written on both sides. about 6 columns, 32 lines per column. Ashkenazi-French square writing, cursive notes in the margins.





Overall good condition relative to a page about 800 years old; slight ink fading, stains and isolated holes.





Written based on the professional opinion by Shlomo Zucker, former researcher at Department of Manuscripts at the National Library in Jerusalem.





Provenance: Schocken Library.



