Handwritten & Autographed Teshuvah Concerning Ribbis in Advance Payment by Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Auerbach. Jerusalem, 1954

This 3-sided handwritten and autographed letter by Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Auerbach contains a lengthy contemporary halachic discussion whether offering a discount in exchange for advance payment is a violation of the prohibition of ribbis . The teshuvah discusses the payment details of a publishing house upon printing a new edition of Shittah Mekubetzes which offered a discount for prepayment.





This question was directed to Rabbi Yitzchak Halevi Herzog who referred the question to Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Auerbach. Rabbi Herzog’s handwritten inscription appears on the back of the letter:

“Regarding the matter of interest, Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Auerbach.”





This teshuvah was printed in Minchas Shlomo Vol. 2 Ch. 68

Jerusalem, circa 1954. 2 leaves; 3 handwritten sides. Page size: 28×21 cm. Hole-punched.



