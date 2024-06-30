A Historic letter From 1945, Signed by the Imrei Emes of Gur, Rabbi Isser Zalman Meltzer and Rabbi Zalman Sorotkin

A Historic letter From 1945, Signed by the Imrei Emes of Gur, Rabbi Isser Zalman Meltzer and Rabbi Zalman Sorotkin



"We received 80 children who came from the camps…"





An important letter written less than two months after the end of the Holocaust. Among the survivors were orphaned children, and there was no one left to take care of their Torah education. many children were sent to Eretz Yisrael and were taken directly to kibbutzim that weren’t Torah observant.





In the historic letter before us, the leaders of ultra-Orthodox Judaism in Eretz Yisrael turn to the leaders of American Jewry, begging them to help and prepare suitable places for the reception of the young children, in which they will be educated in the Torah way.





The letter is personally signed by the leaders of ultra-Orthodox Judaism in Eretz Yisrael:

The Gerrer Rebbe, Rabbi Avraham Mordechai Alter, the Imrei Emes.

Rabbi Isser Zalman Meltzer, the Rav of Slutsk and president of Vaad Hayeshivos in Eretz Israel.

Rabbi Zalman Sorotskin, Rav of Lotsk, one of the heads of the Vaad Hayeshivos in Eretz Yisrael.





[Jerusalem], Av 1945. Printed letter with original signatures of the three rabbis. 21×13 cm. good condition. A few stains. Small tears in the margins.



