Beautiful Original Document with the Signature of the Baba Sali

Erfoud, 1948





A monetary document regarding rights to a courtyard in the city of Erfoud, Morocco, belonging to Rabbi Eliyahu Sitrit, a trusted associate of the Baba Sali.





Two witnesses from the city’s chachamim signed the document with their ornate signatures: Rabbi Shimon Abuchatzeira (‘Baba Shimon’) and Rabbi Meir Amsalem.





Their signatures were authenticated by the Baba Sali in his capacity as the city’s Rav, and he signed his holy name in his holy handwriting:

"Signed by Yisrael Abuchatzeira, the humble one.”





This beautiful document is from Kislev 1948. Shortly thereafter, at the end of 1950, the Baba Sali had already immigrated to Eretz Yisrael where his residence became a magnet for all who sought salvation and comfort.





Rabbi Yisrael Abuchatzeira,

known by all as the ‘Baba Sali’ (1889-1984) was one of the most prominent kabbalists of the past generation, a distinguished scion of the Abuchatzeira family and grandson of the ‘Abir Yaakov’.





He was known for performing miracles and salvations and for the pure blessings that came from the depths of his heart. From all corners of the world, people streamed to his small home in Netivot to receive the counsel of a tzaddik and blessing for salvation, and many were helped through him.





The first signatory is

Baba Shimon Abuchatzeira, son of Rabbi Shmuel, son of Rabbi Aharon, son of the ‘Abir Yaakov’, among the close relatives of the Baba Sali. See more about him in ‘Geonei Mishpachat Abuchatzeira’, Vol. 3, pp. 101-102.





Erfoud, 1948.





The Baba Sali’s signature alongside his personal stamp: "Yisrael Abuchatzeira Dayan Moreh Tzedek, Erfoud and its environs."





Size: Approx. 17.5 x 25 cm.

Condition: Good; some stains. Tiny loss in one corner. High quality French paper with watermark.



