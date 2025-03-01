fbpx



Lot : 1

Beautiful Miniature Tanach. Leiden, 1610

Lot : 2

Tanach Goral HaGra
Amsterdam, 1701

Lot : 3

Chamishah Chumshei Torah with the Commentary Devek Tov

Wide Margins!
Amsterdam, 1749

Lot : 4

Chumashim

Amsterdam, 1767

Lot : 5

Large and Impressive Volume with Four Sifrei Yesod:


Pesikta Zutra, Mechilta, HaMichlol and HaShorashim.
Daniel Bomberg Press.
Venice, 1545-1546

Lot : 6

Sifra Toras Kohanim Filled with Handwritten Glosses by Rabbi Tzvi Hirsch Wolk, Av Beis Din of Pinsk

Lot : 7

Famous Sefer Segulah: Tanna D'vei Eliyahu
Rare Master Edition. Prague, 1676

Lot : 8

Olas Shabbos
Commentary on the Torah by Rabbi Yoel Ibn Shuaib
First Edition. Venice, 1577

Lot : 9

Sefer Biurim on Rashi.
With a Map of Eretz Yisrael and Illustration of Menorah
First Edition Venice, 1593

Lot : 10

Urim VeTumim by Rabbi Meir Arama.
First Edition. Venice, 1602

Lot : 11

Rosh Mor Dror on the Torah
First Edition. Venice, 1615

Lot : 12

Rare Valuable Find!

Hamon Rabbah by Rabbi Shlomo Algazi
Constantinople, 1644. Singular Edition

Lot : 13

Illustrated Chanukas Habayis
Venice, 1696. First Edition.

Lot : 14

Sefer Afros Tevel by Rabbi Avraham Belais

Including Rare Portrait of Author
London, 1850

Lot : 15

Sefer Leshon Limudim with Shekel Hakodesh
Kushta, 1542
Rare Remnant of Spanish Poetry from Time of Expulsion

Lot : 16

Large Collection of 'Post-Incunabula' Leaves from Rare Seforim
First Half of 16th Century

Lot : 17

400 Years Old!
The traveler’s spiritual treasure!
Pocket-Size Traveler’s Siddur. Hanau, 1628

Lot : 18

Fundamental Ashkenazi Siddur: Avodas Boreh
Mahadura Basra. Sulzbach, 1707. First Edition

Lot : 19

Seder Tefillah for the Five Fast Days
Impressive Leather Binding with Imprints and Clasps
Amsterdam, 1726

Lot : 20

First Siddur in the World with Rulings from the Chida!


Siddur Tefillah Zakah
First Edition. Livorno 1789
Exceptionally Important and Rare!

Lot : 21

Tikkun Leil Shavuos
Rabbi Shmuel Avraham Shapira Press
Slavita, 1827

Lot : 22

Chazan's Prayers
Parchment Manuscript

By the Famous Scribe Rabbi Yaakov of Berlin
Hamburg, 1726

Lot : 23

"And You, Hashem, are my Protector": Prayers of Protection for Travelers - Handwritten on Parchment
Germany, 18th Century

Lot : 24

Miniature Manuscript on Parchment

Birkas Kohanim for Rosh Hashanah 
Germany, 1843

Lot : 25

Pesach Haggadah with Kabbalistic Commentary and Abarbanel
Attractive Illustrations
Fürth, 1746

Lot : 26

Pesach Haggadah by Rabbi Shlomo Zalman London
Charming Illustrations!
Amsterdam, 1765

Lot : 27

Pesach Haggadah: Ma'aleh Beis Chorin

With Magnificent Illustrations
Vienna, 1813

Lot : 28

First Haggadah in the World with French Translation!
Metz, 1818

Lot : 29

Unknown Variant!
Illustrated Passover Haggadah
Trieste, 1864

Lot : 30

Unpublished Manuscript by Rabbi Yaakov Abukara

Pesach Haggadah with Commentary Maggid Devarav LeYaakov
Tunisia, 19th Century

Lot : 31

Magnificent Haggadah on Parchment

Facsimile of the Famous 1526 Prague Haggadah
New York, 1979

Lot : 32

Sefer Yesod: Autographed Copy of Rabbi Wolf Loewe, Author of Shaarei Torah

Tur Choshen Mishpat Part II, Derishah U'Perishah
Frankfurt am Main, 1716

Lot : 33

Rare Miniature Booklet
Tikun Shtaros. Amsterdam, 1697

Lot : 34

Kresi Uplesi

Special Copy, Personally Given by the Author Rav Yehonasan Eibeshitz to His Talmid!
Sefer Yesod. First Edition. Metz, 1763

Lot : 35

Sefer Yesod: Birkei Yosef by the Chida
First Edition. Livorno, 1774.

Lot : 36

Eight Sides in the Holy Handwriting of Ben Ish Chai
On Tzaddikim and Their Reward
Baghdad, 1902

Lot : 37

A Unique Letter from the Kaf HaChaim to a Rav in Munkatch
Written in Ashkenazi Script!!

Lot : 38

Beautiful Original Document with the Signature of the Baba Sali
Erfoud, 1948

Lot : 39

A Segulah for Children! Chiddushei Torah in the Holy Handwriting of the Chasam Sofer

Dresnitz, 1797

Lot : 40

Fascinating Rare Document with Signatures of the Torah Giants of Warsaw - Rabbi Shlomo Eiger, Rabbi Moshe Lifshitz (Father-in-law of the Ger and Kotzk Dynasty), Rabbi Chaim Davidson and Others

Warsaw, 1811

Lot : 41

Eulogy in the Holy Handwriting of the Tiferes Yisrael

Rabbi Yisrael Lifschitz, Av Beis Din of Danzig 

Danzig, 1841

Lot : 42

Extremely Rare!!
A Complete Letter from Rabbi Shlomo Ganzfried, Author of Kitzur Shulchan Aruch!
To the Holy Rav of Daash, Author of Ma'aglei Tzedek

Lot : 43

Teshuvah by Rabbi Yitzchak HaLevi Horowitz
Av Beis Din of Stanislav

Lot : 44

Handwritten Letter by Rabbi Yosef Klein-Tchaba
Raavad of Serdahel. 1873

Lot : 45

"May Hashem be with you and open your heart to Torah"

Halachic Rulings for Pesach in the holy handwriting of Rabbi Yosef Chaim Sonnenfeld
Jerusalem, 1887

Lot : 46

"And Aharon was Silent": Awe-Inspiring Letter from Rabbi Shmuel Rosenberg of Unsdorf Following His Son's Passing to Rabbi Akiva Yosef Schlesinger, Author of 'Lev HaIvri'

Lot : 47

Autographed Letter of Blessings for Healing by Rabbi Shlomo Halberstam of Bobov.
Only Thirty Days Before His Passing!
1905

Lot : 48

“Our livelihood should come through permitted means, with dignity.”

An Interesting and Rare Letter in the Holy Handwriting of the Miracle Worker Rabbi Moshe Yosef Hoffman, the Dayan of Papa

Lot : 49

Letter of Zealous Protest by Rabbi Yeshaya Zilberstein Against Zionism and the Mizrachi Party
Weitzen, 1904

Lot : 50

Halachic Response from Rabbi Eliezer David Greenwald of Satmar Obervisha, 1912
