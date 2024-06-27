Important Halachic Psak Autographed by Rabbi Yitzchak Elchanan Spektor on His Deathbed Regarding the Sanctity of Marriage in America. Kovno, 1885

Long autographed letter by Rabbi Yitzchak Elchanan Spektor, Av Beis Din of Kovno and one of the most influential Torah giants of the last generations.





This letter was sent to Chicago, to Rabbi Yaakov Gershon Lesser, one of the prominent Rabbis in America who both founded and served as President of Agudath HaRabbonim of America and Canada.





In this psak, by Rabbi Yitzchak Elchanan, who was the uncontested leader of Lithuanian Torah Jewry at the time, discusses the status of a marriage that took place in America and rules that it is invalid. One of the grounds of his ruling was that “the [woman] married was born in America and speaks only English; and therefore, it can be assumed that she didn’t understand [the meaning] of ‘Harei at mekudeshes li.’”

This letter arrived when Rabbi Yitzchak Elchanan Spektor was already deathly ill, yet despite his weakness, he dispatched an immediate response on the very same day due to the gravity of the issue.





Rabbi Yitzchak Elchanan Spektor (1817-1897) was an illustrious Torah luminary and the uncontested spiritual leader of Russian and Lithuanian Jewry in his era. Regarded as one of the greatest meishivim of all times, he authored countless teshuvos on every halachic issue that arose during his era and that regarded spiritual leadership of the nation. In 1864, he was appointed Av Beis Din of Kovno.





Kovno, 16 Adar, 1885. Double-sided letter written by scribe and autographed by Rabbi Yitzchak Elchanan Spektor.

Page Size: 21×13 cm.

Condition: Moderate with tears, tape and stains. One damaged word.